The fictional South Carolina town of Serenity actually came to life in Georgia.

Sweet Magnolias is a must-watch for those in need of some Southern-flavored wholesomeness.

Netflix’s hit new series, which is based on the books of the same name by Sherryl Woods, is a feel-good series about friendship, family, and romance set in the fictional South Carolina town of Serenity.

Hallmark fans will love the soapy twists and turns that play out against the backdrop of the quintessential Southern town. Though the drama that unfolds in the lives of heroines Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen is fictional, the setting is anything but.

The show was primarily shot in the real-world town of Covington, Georgia. Charming Covington is located less than an hour east of Atlanta and is a popular filming location. In fact, you probably recognize it from The Vampire Diaries, The Dukes of Hazzard, Remember the Titans, and Dumplin.

"The beautiful, quaint downtown area provides the perfect backdrop for this new romance-drama," reads a blog post on GoCovington.com.

WATCH: 7 Movies Filmed at Asheville's Biltmore Estate You Can Stream Right Now

In turning Covington into the fictional Serenity, a number of landmarks underwent a little Hollywood transformation. Mystic Grill was transformed into Sullivan’s Restaurant, and historic Lee-Porter Mansion provided the exterior shots for The Corner Spa.

Image zoom Eliza Morse/Netflix

For the high school and church—two of Sweet Magnolias’ other main settings—the crew headed outside of Covington. According to Newsweek, the actual location of Serenity High School is Henry County Middle School in the nearby town of McDonough. Scenes set at Serenity's Prince of Peace Lutheran Church were actually filmed at Oakhurst Presbyterian in Decatur.