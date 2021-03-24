Where the Crawdads Sing Movie Looking for Extras in the New Orleans Area

Reese Witherspoon's hotly anticipated movie adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing is looking for background actors in Louisiana!

Houma Today reports that producers of the movie, set to be filmed in and around Houma and New Orleans, are looking for locals to appear as extras in the big-screen version of Delia Owens' best-selling book.

Where the Crawdads Sing Movie Casting Image zoom Credit: Amazon; Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

According to the official casting call, no acting experience is required. Adult extras will be paid $105 for 12 hours of work, while minors will receive $80 for eight hours of work. Filming will take place from mid-April to mid-June.

"Set in the 1950'-60s era, this coming-of-age mystery will keep us wanting more," the description reads. "As we follow Kya, a lonely marsh girl raised by the native land due to family abandonment, we soon will learn she will become the prime suspect in the murder case of a local man she was once involved with."

To apply for the casting opportunity, email crawdads@caballerocasting.com with the subject line, "Crawdad's General Background." Applicants are asked to include their full name, age, contact number, height, weight, city and state of residency, as well as two photos, a head shot, and a full body photo.

As we've previously reported, Daisy Edgar-Jones is starring as Kya, Taylor John Smith has been tapped to play the role of Tate Walker, and Chase Andrews will be brought to life by Harris Dickson.

Olivia Newman is directing while Witherspoon is serving as an executive producer alongside longtime collaborator Lauren Neustadter. Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild screenwriter Lucy Aliba is penning the screenplay.

WATCH: We Now Know Who Will Play the Male Leads in the Movie Adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, Witherspoon said that it's "really exciting" to turn Where the Crawdads Sing into a motion picture.

"It's just one of those really exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," she said. "It's very fulfilling."