Where Ree Drummond Buys Her Bold, Beautiful "Blousy Tops"
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has no shortage of amazing recipes we cook up on the regular. But when we watch her hit Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman, there's one thing we can't help but focus on that has nothing to do with what's in the oven: Her amazing blouses.
As The Cheat Sheet originally unearthed, Drummond sticks to "blousy tops" (her phrase; see below), to keep her looking svelte and stylish. So where does she get these colorful, gorgeous garments? Back in 2017, she shared that Anthropologie and Soft Surroundings were two spots she shopped at for clothing, the former for a loose-fitting kimono, and the latter for a more defined tank top.
"Sometimes she will even have closet giveaways on The Pioneer Woman blog. Drummond mentioned she also purchases tops from Ella Moss, Hale Bob, and Leifsdottir," adds Sheriesa Ngo for The Cheat Sheet.
Another great spot to buy shirts that channel Drummond's style? At her Pawhuska, Oklahoma general store, The Pioneer Woman Mercantile. (You can also find a limited selection of clothing online at TheMercantile.com.)
We love Drummond's easy, effortless style. And we guess there's our excuse to plan a summer road trip to Pawhuska to stock up on closet staples.