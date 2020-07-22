Whataburger Debuts Crave-Worthy Collection of Summertime Gear

Hungry for a little summer fun? Whataburger has debuted a fresh, new summertime collection that includes everything fans need to safely enjoy some delicious time in the sun.

The Texas institution’s new product menu includes a round Whataburger beach towel ($19.99), beach umbrella ($42.99), and a French fry pool float ($29.99). Other popular items include swim trunks, UV shirts, straw hats, and coasters. You can find all that and more at Whatastore.com, which offers free delivery on orders over $50.

Image zoom Whataburger

Die-hard Whataburger fans will certainly appreciate the burger chain’s first-ever button down shirt ($34.99) and straw hat ($29.99), which features a wide brim for shielding the sun and a slightly looser fit to help keep you comfortable all day. As for us? We’re especially fond of the five-foot French fry float.

Image zoom Whataburger

“Whether you’re poolside or grilling outdoors this summer, Whataburger has you covered with crave-worthy orange-and-white accessories and clothing,” the restaurant said in a news statement. “Plus, you can get them delivered right to your doorstep without any hassle.”