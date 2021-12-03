Whataburger Announces $500,000 Scholarship Program
Whataburger has always provided more than delicious food to the communities it serves.
This week, the beloved Texas-based burger chain announced the expansion of its efforts to confront the "intersection of food insecurity and education" with the launch of the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship program. The scholarship, which is a part of the broader Whataburger Feeding Student Success program, will provide $500,000 to help students achieve their academic dreams.
Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarships will be awarded to 100 students planning to attend a college, university, and not-for-profit vocational school across Whataburger's footprint. Recipients will receive a non-renewable $5,000 scholarship to be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and housing for the 2022-2023 academic school year.
As part of a $1 million commitment Whataburger made in June 2020, the initial round of scholarships will be awarded to Black and other minority students.
Eligible students are invited to apply now through February 28, 2022.
For eligibility and application information, visit Whataburger.com/community/applyforsupport.