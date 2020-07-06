Whataburger Restaurants Will Have a Brand New Look

If you're a Texan, we're going to go ahead, play mind reader for a brief moment, and guess you cherish two things: Matthew McConaughey and Whataburger. (We're also going to go ahead and guess you especially love Matthew McConaughey describing his love for Texas.)

Well, while we're quite pleased to report that McConaughey is as charming and wonderful as always, we've got some big changes to share on the Whataburger front. In the same announcement in which the San Antonio-based burger chain shared that they're looking to expand to Tennessee and Missouri, they also revealed that their restaurants are getting an exciting design refresh. Founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the company will be celebrating its 70th anniversary this August.

According to a company press release, the brand will get new models and remodels for their restaurants, which will strive to have a reduced environmental impact with features such as LED lighting and energy efficient equipment. Though the company didn't specify an exact timeline, they said more restaurants will get components of the new restaurant design soon. Check out a rendering of the new design below (the photo above is of Whataburger's newest restaurant).

Image zoom Whataburger

And fear not, the brand's signature orange-and-white stripes will remain the same. “There are a lot of things our customers hold sacred about Whataburger, including the iconic A-frame, orange and white stripes, and the strong link to our history,” said James Turcotte, Senior Vice President, Real Estate, in the same media statement. “Whataburger’s new restaurant designs and remodels will stay true to our unique look, just in an updated and fresh way.”

