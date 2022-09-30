Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina

Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way.

The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.

While neither paper reported a timeline for the opening, Whataburger fans should be able to get burgers, taquitos, and secret menu items like Whatachick'n Strips & Pancakes in North Carolina soon-ish. The Houston Chronicle believes the chain may also be eyeing expansion into South Carolina, so fans won't need to cross the border for Hatch green chile-topped cheeseburgers and Dr Pepper Shakes.

This latest Whataburger news is yet another hint that the Chicago-based private equity group that bought a majority stake in the San Antonio, Texas chain back in 2019 is definitely planning on growing the brand across the South and beyond.

The beloved Texas chain Whataburger is not to be confused with the beloved local chain, What-A-Burger, which has outposts in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.