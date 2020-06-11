Weeki Wachee, Florida's City of Mermaids, Is No More

The end of the city—which had just 13 residents at last count—will have no real effect on the state park or its famous mermaids.

More than 50 years after it came into existence, Florida’s beloved mermaid city of Weeki Wachee is officially no more after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill dissolving the tiny municipality on Tuesday.

The city, which was founded in 1966 to help promote the mermaid attraction at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, reportedly had just 13 residents at last count. According to the Associated Press, the city was insolvent and offered no services to the small business community paying its taxes. The new legislation will absorb Weeki Wachee into Hernando County.

Fortunately, local officials said the end of the city will have no real effect on the state park, which remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.