Nominate a Special Teacher in Your Life to Win Wayfair's Dream Classroom Giveaway

This spring, we're perhaps more grateful than ever for the devoted teachers across the country who are doing so much to ensure students excel in the (virtual) classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even though classrooms may be closed for the remainder of the school year, these devoted men and women are going above and beyond to ensure that the education of our youth continues. How grateful are we for this? Words can't measure.

But beyond teacher appreciation gifts and thank you cards, here's one more thing you can do for a standout teacher in you or your love one's life this year: Nominate him or her for Wayfair Professional's second annual "Dream Classroom Giveaway." The contest, hosted by a division of Wayfair, one of the world's largest furniture and home decor online retailers, is now accepting teacher submissions through June 7th on its contest website here. Two deserving Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers will be selected to win based on submissions from colleagues, students, administrators, and beyond, receiving a classroom makeover with new furniture and décor to transform their teaching space. Winners will be chosen on a variety of factors including impact on a specific student, on his or her community, and how the upgraded classroom will enhance student engagement and learning.

“After the unexpected disruption of the 2019-2020 school year, we’re looking forward to providing two exceptional teachers with completely refreshed classrooms for the new school year, courtesy of Wayfair Professional’s Dream Classroom Giveaway,” said Margaret Lawrence, vice president, Wayfair Professional, in a company press release. “The winning teachers will work with Wayfair Professional’s classroom experts and our leading education industry partners to design spaces that are adaptable and meet the standards of a safe and productive learning environment. While we don’t know exactly what the new school year will look like, we’re hopeful that new furnishings, storage, and supplies will enhance these classrooms for years to come," she continued in the media statement.

The two winners will be notified by June 26th ahead of a public announcement in the fall. To complete the classroom makeovers, items will be generously provided by education manufacturers like Children's Factory, Jonti-Craft Inc., and Wood Designs.

