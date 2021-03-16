Wayfair and Kelly Clarkson Gift Home Makeovers to Two Lake Charles Families Following Hurricanes Last Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Everything is so beautiful. It does take my breath away," deserving resident Martha Bergeron said of her home's transformation.

Home e-commerce giant Wayfair teamed up with brand ambassador Kelly Clarkson to bring music — and swoon worthy design — to the ears of two families in need in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after two back-to-back hurricanes last fall destroyed their homes. For the makeovers, Wayfair covered all renovation costs, including new indoor and outdoor furniture, décor, lighting, and kitchen appliances. Pieces from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection were featured in both renovations.

Following hurricanes Laura and Delta, both of these two families' homes, which are located at Quail Ridge an Inspire Communities neighborhood, were left in a state of complete disarray with leaking roofs, shattered windows, water damage throughout the homes, and more.

"Given the challenges of the past year, Wayfair and Kelly recognize that there are so many people in need of assistance. In addition to the pandemic, areas of the U.S. were hit by catastrophic storms and are still recovering and picking up the pieces several months later," said Courtney Lawrie, director of brand marketing, Wayfair, in a media statement. "At Wayfair, we realize the importance of living in a comfortable home where people can be who they are. After seeing the level of devastation in Lake Charles, Wayfair and Kelly joined forces to assist two families whose homes were in dire need of renovations, to turn them back into beautiful spaces where they can carry on with their lives."

"2020 was a year we'll never forget. The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss," added Kelly Clarkson. "It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot. I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home."

But more meaningful than any company statement is the emotional reaction of the homeowners as they got to see their new abodes come to life thanks to the hard work of the Wayfair team and the famous singer.

Credit: Wayfair

Featured in the two photos above is Martha Bergeron and her beautifully redesigned home. Bergeron has lived in Louisiana for her entire life, and is well known in her Lake Charles community for being a kind and generous spirit (and for whipping up quite the sweet potato pie!). You can watch her moving story and see her home before-and-after below.

Husband-and-wife Daniel Gomez and Liliana Nuñez and their four children faced a similarly devastating reality following the two hurricanes last fall, dealing with no power, water, and a severely damaged home and much of their belongings destroyed.

The Gomez Family

Credit: Wayfair

You can watch the Gomez family's incredible home transformation below.

Love what you see and inspired to get the look yourself? You can shop the items featured Martha Bergeron's home and The Gomez family home here.

If you'd like to support hurricane relief efforts in Lake Charles, you can make a donation through the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana.