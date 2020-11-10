Wayfair Declares: Gold Will Be the Christmas Tree Color of the Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We could all use a little extra holiday cheer this year. More glitter and gold, the better.

Or so says e-commerce furniture and décor giant, Wayfair. Recently, the brand announced that over the last three months searches on their site for gold- or champagne-toned Christmas trees outpaced other colors and styles, thrusting these shimmering hues into the spotlight for one of this year's hottest Christmas trees trends.

“The color gold is believed to lift spirits and inspire optimism. Given the challenges of 2020, gold Christmas trees will add a positive moment to our homes as we look to the holiday season,” said Ryan Stender, seasonal décor expert at Wayfair, in a media statement. “What’s great about gold is its ability to go high or low. It can be easily dressed up for a glamorous look. Alternatively, gold can also be simple and understated, particularly when decorating with soft tone ornaments.” Of course, these faux gold or champagne-colored trees don't require watering and can be reused year after year.

