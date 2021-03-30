Wayfair Professional Is Looking to Give Away a "Dream Classroom" Redesign to One Deserving Teacher
Here's how to nominate a teacher for Wayfair Professional's third annual Dream Classroom contest.
Have a special teacher in your or your child's life? Imagine giving these deserving men and women an incredible classroom makeover — well, Wayfair Professional wants to make that fantasy a reality for one lucky teacher in their Annual Dream Classroom Giveaway (last year's winner, Mr. Tavares Perkins, a teacher at Classical Studies Magnet Academy in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and his classroom, is pictured above and below).
The contest will gift new classroom furniture and decor to one incredible teacher in the United States, giving their students a beautiful and functional place to learn for the 2021-2022 school year (pending coronavirus restrictions). A winner will be chosen from nominations from teachers, colleagues, administrators, students and families, or anyone in the surrounding community who wants to recognize the amazing work of a local teacher. Starting today through April 13, 2021, nominations can be submitted here.
The winner will be selected based on the following criteria:
- Clear articulation of the teacher’s impact on a specific student, class, or the community.
- A unique teaching approach or style with supporting examples of how it engages and develops students.
- Details on how an upgraded classroom will impact student learning, engagement, or otherwise positively impact the students who utilize it.
The winner will be notified by May 31, 2021, and their classroom will be reimagined as early as possible in the 2021-2022 academic year, with the news announced publicly around the same time.
"As educators optimistically plan for the safe return to their classrooms and a more routine school year, we want to take this opportunity to recognize and reward another outstanding teacher for their tireless work and commitment," said Margaret Lawrence, Vice President of Wayfair Professional, in a company press release. "The many challenges of the past year have further illustrated the dedication teachers have to their students' education and future. Through the Dream Classroom Giveaway, we hope to create the best possible space for students, inclusive of new furnishings, storage, and supplies that will enhance their learning environment."
Select classroom furniture and products will be supplied to the winning teacher from leading education manufacturers, including Children's Factory, Jonti-Craft, Marco Group Inc., MooreCo, and Wood Designs. Educators, administrators, and teachers can learn more on the Wayfair Professional program or sign up for a free membership at WayfairPro.com.
So what are you waiting for? Time to start drafting that nomination for your number one teacher ASAP.