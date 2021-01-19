New Netflix Series Firefly Lane Is Here to Save You from Sweet Magnolias Withdrawal

New year, new Netflix series to anticipate.

And right about now, we're eagerly awaiting the arrival of Firefly Lane, an upcoming Netflix original series starring Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, and Ben Lawson that debuts on February 3. The show is based on the eponymous novel by Kristin Hannah, and, as Glamour put it, looks like a mashup of Sweet Magnolias and This Is Us. According to a 2019 press release from Netflix, the show centers around the characters of Kate (Chake) and Tully (Heigl) who "meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout thirty years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments." During this drama-filled season "an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart, [and] the two women go their separate ways and it's unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile."

For more of a taste of what's to come, The Wrap, shared the full series description: "The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn't be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can't ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test."

Based on the trailer, it's clear the show will have plenty of twists and turns, along with some romantic plot lines and laughs thrown into the mix. Watch below.

Now that you've binged Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River, this seems like a pretty excellent streamer to look forward to this winter.