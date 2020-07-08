There's a New Netflix Documentary Devoted to The Baby-Sitters Club's Claudia Kishi

We might not be tweens, but we'll be first to admit we devoured the entire season of the new Netflix series, The Baby-Sitters Club, based on the exceedingly popular '80s and '90s book series by Ann M. Martin. (In fact, in recent weeks we've been all about Netflix's '90s throwbacks—thanks to the release of 15 Supermarket Sweep episodes on the streaming platform and our re-surging interest in "comfort food" mysteries like Twin Peaks.)

Now, thanks to a piece from PopSugar, which made its way onto our screens, we're so excited to learn that Netflix is releasing a short documentary called The Claudia Kishi Club, devoted to the much adored member of Martin's BSC crew. The 17-minute documentary short will debut on Friday, July 10th. (Makes a note to self to add this to the wall calendar!)

Per Netflix, the 17-minute film is described as "Asian American creatives pay[ing] passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting 'Baby-Sitters Club'" character of Claudia Kishi in a "heartfelt documentary short."

The documentary's cast includes Asian American artists and writers such as Yumi Sakugawa, Sarah Kuhn, and Phil Yu. It may be under 20 minutes, but the short doc features readings from the books, personal recollections, and DIY-style stop motion collages, all celebrating Kishi's character, who for many Asian-Ameircan girls who came of age in the '90s, represents the first time they saw themselves reflected in mainstream media. Watch Netflix's official trailer below.

Doesn't that just make you want to dust off some of your old Ann M. Martin books and check out your favorite Kishi scenes? We know we do.

WATCH: 6 Feel-Good Broadway Musicals to Stream Right Now