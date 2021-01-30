Watch Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy Special on discovery+ This March

We love Ina Garten. Melissa McCarthy is our go-to actor when we're in need of a laugh. What happens when you put this celebrity chef and one-time Stars Hollow chef (Sookie, how we miss thee!) together? A whole lot of laughs and tasty beverages, it turns out.

As we first learned from a recent Instagram post from the Barefoot Contessa herself, Garten will be joining McCarthy for Zoom cocktails and conversation on the new discovery+ streaming platform. In Garten's social media announcement, she also invited fans to comment with any questions they would like her to ask McCarthy about acting, food, or life. Off the top of our heads, we have about 20, so we'll have to fine-tune our queries list before posting.

The half-hour special, called Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy, will premiere exclusively on discovery+ on Friday, March 26, and was filmed in both Garten's Home in East Hampton, New York, and outside of Sydney, Australia, where McCarthy and her family are currently residing, per the press release. If you liked Garten's so-called "quarantini" libation from last spring, we have a feeling you'll love the new cocktail creation these stars shake up in this show.

"We have all been stuck home looking for new ways to make it through each day safely and when the opportunity to meet and maybe have a drink with Melissa was presented, I immediately cleared my schedule," said Garten in the same media statement. "Melissa is a brilliant comedic talent who I have long admired and I think she and her husband Ben would make an excellent double-date couple for Jeffrey and myself."

Sharing a similar level of excitement, McCarthy commented, "The fact that Ben and I are having a double-date via Zoom, with our soon-to-be new best friends Ina and Jeffrey Garten seems like a wonderful fever dream. I mean, two of our daughter's first words were 'Ina' and 'ganache'…Seriously."

