"I'm still like, is that me? Did I do that? It happened so quickly and in a flash, and you're just trying to soak up every moment," Metz said of the experience.

Can Chrissy Metz be any more talented? We didn't think so, and then we tuned into her Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville, Tennessee this past weekend, and we were duly floored. (In case you didn't know, the This Is Us TV star is also an accomplished singer, signed with Universal Music Group Nashville earlier this year, and is hard at work on her debut country music album.)

Along with Gospel Music Hall of Fame member CeCe Winans and country singer Tracy Lawrence, Metz appeared on the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,934th consecutive Saturday night broadcast on Saturday, July 25, hosted by Bobby Bones and guest hosted by Natalie Stovall of Runaway June. Currently, the show is being broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates, in addition to the Grand Ole Opry's YouTube Channel.

Yesterday, the actor virtually popped into the TODAY show to recount the capstone experience, saying, "Listen, I'm still like 'is that me? did I do that?' it happened so quickly and in a flash, and you're just trying to soak up every moment. It's a legendary stage and to stand on the circle...my gosh, where so many incredible artists and legends have stood, it was beyond."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is currently no live audience at the Opry, but it didn't irk Metz who's used to performing without fanfare from her television career, as she shared on TODAY. Sure enough, Metz's performance of her songs "Talking to God" and "Actress" pack every bit of punch we'd imagine they would had she been performing in a room full of onlookers. Watch the full Opry livestream below. (To skip ahead to Metz's performances, head to the 42:50 mark.)

WATCH: Jimmy Capps, Famed Grand Ole Opry House Band Guitarist, Has Died