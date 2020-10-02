The Pioneer Woman Walmart Collection Just Debuted Two New Gorgeous, Floral Slow Cookers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

What's for dinner? Oh, what's that you say? You're not sure. We hear you. As the long months of hunkering down at home (and washing our hands!) drag on, it can be tough to find dinner inspiration. That's why we love slow cookers—so easy to use and they help us create such satisfying, spectacular meals. And when it comes to cooking a grand slam dinner, there's perhaps no celebrity chef we trust more than Ree Drummond. Slow cooker + Ree Drummond sounds like a recipe for success if you ask us.

That's why we're excited to see from the Food Network star's website, The PioneerWoman.com, news of the launch of two new slow cooker patterns in her Pioneer Woman slow cooker line, part of her popular collection at Walmart. The two new slow cooker designs both feature florals and we're having a hard time deciding between the two. Above, is the Breezy Blossom slow cooker, which features a turquoise top and handles, with red, pink, purple, yellow, and blue flowers. Below, you'll see the equally appealing Melody slow cooker slow cooker with a red top and handles and blue, pink, and yellow flowers on a polka dot background. Both feature full grip handles for easy carrying and three heat settings (warm, low, and high). For cleaning, the slow cookers feature a removable stoneware crock and glass lid that you can slip in the dish. Both patterns retail on Walmart.com for an affordable $29.92. I mean, don't these flowers-filled designs make you happy just looking at them? Wait until you start cooking with them.

Image zoom Walmart

If you love florals and Ree Drummond, check out her new peel-and-stick Pioneer Woman wallpaper line, also available exclusively at Walmart. And to jazz up your garbage situation, there are these darling Pioneer Woman trash bin sets.