Walmart Is Making Store Returns So Much Easier

Hate the hassle of returns? Walmart shoppers, we have some good news for you: Heading to the service desk to return something at Walmart may soon be a thing of the past.

"You're soon going to be able to do a refund right at the front door of the Walmart store," said Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart US during a talk at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 6, per Chain Store Age. "We're not going to ask you to go to the service desk."

Walmart is looking to improve the annoying experience of going to the service desk with the help of technology that will allow customers to get cash right at the front door. Foran didn't reveal a date for when the new services will roll out. Of course, you may still have to wait a few minutes to be helped, but we'd expect this new way to return items will speed things up and even help shorten lines at the service desk.

