Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale Is Already Live—and We Found the 20 Deals Worth Shopping
If you've been waiting for a sign to finally order a new outdoor grill or redecorate your patio, this is it. Even though the holiday isn't until May 31, Walmart's Memorial Day Sale is already here—and the deals are actually so good this year. There are major discounts on everything from kitchen essentials to patio furniture, so you won't want to miss out.
Since we know how long it can take to comb through the retailer's sale section and figure out what to buy, we scrolled through thousands of deals just so you can easily see which ones are worth taking advantage of. No matter what you're in the mood to shop for this holiday weekend, you're bound to find plenty of discounted items that catch your eye.
Nearly every category on Walmart's site is included in the sale, but some of the most impressive deals we found were on patio and garden items. There's this popular zero gravity chair that has a built-in canopy shade and side table for $25 off, and it's perfect for lounging outdoors this summer (and beyond). You can also snag a discount on this adorable flower and plant stand that will properly show off your green thumb. All kinds of grills are on sale too, like this pellet grill-smoker combo from Cuisinart that's $100 less than usual, or this under-$200 portable gas grill.
We even found some of our favorite kitchen and cookware brands hidden in the sale. Lodge's top-rated cast iron skillet, which is loved for its versatility and durability, is currently marked down by 37 percent. There are plenty of pieces from Pioneer Woman on sale, but we especially love this set of two baking dishes that are stylish enough to go straight from the oven to the table.
And because no sale would be complete without hefty discounts on vacuums, you'll also find various robot vacuums included in the markdowns. Robot vacuums are typically on the pricier side, but you can get this one from ILife for just $119, and this iRobot Roomba for 42 percent off during the sale. If you prefer traditional upright vacuums, definitely check out Shark's Professional Lift-Away model, which is $110 off.
Shop all of the best deals from Walmart's Memorial Day Sale below, or head directly to the site to find even more discounted items.
Best Kitchen Deals
- The Pioneer Woman Mazie 2-Piece Ceramic Red Rectangle Baker Set, $19.72 (orig. $24.98)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12-inch Cast Iron Skillet with Assist Handle, $24.92 (orig. $39.50)
- Honey Can Do Bamboo Bread Box with Roll-Top Cover and Cutting Board, $25.14 (orig. $43.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $69 (orig. $99.99)
Best Grill Deals
- Char-Broil Classic 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $177.24 (orig. $299.99)
- Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle, $192 (orig. $247)
- Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker, $697 (orig. $797)
- Masterbuilt Outdoor Barbecue 30-inch Digital Electric BBQ Meat Smoker, $219.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Patio and Garden Deals
- Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Recliner Lounge Chair, $74.99 (orig. $99.99)
- 6-Shelf Wooden Flower Stand, $37.59 (orig. $44.99)
- Alpine Birding Outdoor Patio Bistro Set, $163 (orig. $249.99)
- Bantu Modern Planters, $60.28 for two (orig. $127)
Best Home Deals
- Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse Lift-Top Coffee Table, $165 (orig. $200)
- Mainstays 18-Piece Towel Set, $24.99 (orig. $57.60)
- Sealy 12-inch Medium Plush Hybrid Bed in a Box Mattress, $449–$629 (orig. $649–$899)
- Spa Sensations by Zinus Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $19.78–$86.03 (orig. $29–$116.14)
Best Vacuum Deals
- Tineco iFloor 3 Cordless Hard Floor Wet Dry Vacuum, $259.99 (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $189 (orig. $329.99)
- ILife A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119 (orig. $179.99)
- Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $149 (orig. $259.99)