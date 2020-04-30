Take a Virtual Tour of England’s Stunning, Bluebell-Covered Forests

We could do this all day.

Did you know that almost half of the world’s bluebells are actually found in the UK?

Now that you've (hopefully) gotten your fill of Texas' bluebonnets, it's time to turn your sites across the pond. The UK’s National Trust has come up with a stunning virtual bluebell experience for people all over the world—no plane ticket required.

A new, 20-minute “slow video” (below) using archive footage filmed at places cared for by the National Trust, is the ultimate zen journey, bursting with beautiful shots of the vibrant flower. Why not enjoy the sight of Great Britain’s lush forest floors blanketed in indigo while we’re all stuck inside amid the coronavirus pandemic?

“There’s plenty of scientific evidence that being out in nature is hugely beneficial to our health and wellbeing, but recent studies have shown that just looking at images of nature can also help to reduce stress levels,” the National Trust’s website reads. “If you’re searching for a way to relax, why not escape to a virtual bluebell wood with the help of this ‘slow TV’ video? Simply put your headphones on and let yourself be transported.”

Don’t mind if we do!