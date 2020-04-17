Clink Your Glasses, Y'all! The Virtual Cheerwine Festival Will Take Place on May 16th

Image zoom

You're a Southerner. As such, you love Cheerwine, and you love a good party. Who's with us?

This year, however, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury, North Carolina is moving online.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, the virtual fest will take place on the same day, per a company press release. On that day, the online event will include live musical performances and other to-be-announced details. Soon, the family-owned soft drink company will share additional information on how to support local Salisbury businesses and festival vendors as well as how to watch the virtual event. If it's anything like the Cheerwine Festival is in the streets of Salisbury, you'll definitely want to tune in.

Cheerwine has also pivoted in the wake of the coronavirus crisis to convert its festival t-shirt—originally conceived for the inaugural Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest—as as a fundraising opportunity. Designed by Johnathan Marcus Woods, after Cheerwine asked its fans to enter an original design for the new contest, all proceeds from sales of the winning shirt will benefit Rowan County United Way.

“I really wanted to capture the joy and whimsy the Cheerwine brand embodies,” Woods told the brand of the inspiration for his design. “I took inspiration from retro cartoons to add a feeling of nostalgia and familiarity to the design.” Check out the t-shirt below.

For those interested in purchasing the t-shirt, you can do so on Cheerwine's website here. We hear they'll make for an excellent piece of attire at the next Cheerwine Festival we can all gather at, scheduled for May 15, 2021.

Here's to raising glasses of Cheerwine at home—together—and looking forward to better times ahead. Who's excited to watch this one with us?