The Official Virgin River Instagram Account is Full of Behind-the-Scenes Goodies

You’ve already raced through season two of Virgin River and begun scouring the internet for details regarding season three. So, aside from watching it all over again (no judgements here!), how in the world are you going to cope with the show’s absence?

On Instagram, of course.

Consider the official Instagram account for the Netflix series your new source for all things Mel and Jack. Well, after Southern Living, of course.

A handful of recent Instagram posts offer behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the cast to make you feel like you’re right back in the moody California town. And, while Virgin River certainly doesn’t hold back on the melodrama, this inside look reveals plenty of smiles and laughter between cast-mates once the cameras stop rolling.

We’re especially fond of the video that shows director Gail Harvey demonstrating to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) how to compete the egg-and-spoon race at the town picnic.

WATCH: Is Virgin River an Actual Town in California?

For the uninitiated, Virgin River, which is based on the Harlequin book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, premiered on Netflix in December 2019. It centers on nurse practitioner Mel who, after escaping her tragic past, discovers small-town life and love in northern California. This binge-worthy saga is equal parts medical drama, neighborhood squabbling, romance, and intrigue. Need we say more?