Vince Gill and Amy Grant's Daughter, Corinna, Joins Dad for Teary Tribute to Her Mom After Bike Accident
Amy Grant's family is supporting her through music as she continues to recover from a scary bicycle accident last month.
Her husband Vince Gill was joined on stage by their daughter Corrina during his appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night. The talented 21-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional performance of the song Gill wrote for her mother, "When My Amy Prays," swapping mentions of "Amy" with "Mama."
"I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her," the country star told the crowd.
Grant is still healing from a bicycle crash on July 27. A video of the father-daughter performance was shared to the singer's official Facebook page along with additional details regarding her injuries.
"Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four night residency at the Ryman. He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises)," the post read. "He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom.... Show stopper moment."
The bike wreck came just two years after Grant underwent open heart surgery to correct a rare congenital heart defect.
Grant and Gill have been married since 2000. They reside in Nashville and share one daughter, Corrina, as well as three children from Grant's previous marriage and one from Gill's.
Get well soon, Amy!