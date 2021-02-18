Velvet Couches Are Making a Comeback, Here Are Our Two Favorites for Under $400

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're anything like us, we're guessing you've been doing a lot of couch-sitting this past year. There have been Sweet Magnolias marathons. Plenty of lovely reading sessions. More games of Scrabble and gin rummy than you can count. What's that, your couch is showing some de-fluffed cushions or general wear and tear?

Well friends, now's the time to buy that velvet couch you've long been coveting — and contrary to what you may think, it doesn't have to break the bank. That's why we're loving these two options from Wayfair, both under $400, and both stylish and functional. First, there's the Imani Velvet 81.5" Wide Square Arm Convertible Sofa (Buy It: $365.99; Wayfair.com) pictured above in dark green, it folds out into a sleeping space as needed. Then, we're head over velvet booties for the Womble 69.68" Wide Velvet Square Arm Sofa (Buy It: $399.99; Wayfair.com) which channels mid-century modern design. Check it out below.

Image zoom Credit: Wayfair

So why is everyone going gaga for velvet couches? "Velvet sofas are a classic choice when it comes to adding an element of warmth and comfort to the living room," says Tara Donovan, Style Director, Wayfair.com. Right now, during the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that we're reverting to classic pieces for our homes to make our living quarters feel like an inviting oasis during these tumultuous times.

Perhaps surprisingly, velvet couches are very versatile, regardless of your personal décor preference. "There's something very luxe and elegant about a velvet sofa, yet they can also be paired in a more casual setting and styled down if you want more of a Bohemian look," Donavon adds. We also adore what a statement velvet makes in an eye-catching color like mustard yellow or eggplant.

To style your living room, try incorporating various textures for your desired look: "For an elevated appearance, pair your velvet sofa with throw pillows in sophisticated silks or faux fur," she suggests. "Whereas leather or linen pillows can give you a rustic, more grounded look and are suitable for everyday use."

