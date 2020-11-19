US Postal Service's “Operation Santa” Is Going Digital

“Now, more than ever, the program is needed to help less fortunate kids and families during the holidays.”

With the worsening coronavirus pandemic casting its long shadow over the holidays this year, the US Postal Service is doing what it can to help the millions of Americans facing financial hardship.

In light of the topsy-turvy Christmas ahead and the ongoing pandemic, the USPS’s annual Operation Santa letter writing campaign is going digital and expanding nationwide.

“The USPS Operation Santa program celebrates its 108th year in 2020 by opening up for nationwide participation,” the agency announced in a press release. “Now, more than ever, the program is needed to help less fortunate kids and families during the holidays.”

From toys and basic necessities to help for their loved ones, the Postal Service has been fielding requests for the Big Man since 1912, when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters.

This year’s revamped program allows children and families to write letters to Santa, which will then be processed and shared online beginning December 4 at USPSOperationSanta.com.

Once the letters are live, anyone in the US can go online and adopt a letter and make a family’s holiday a little bit brighter. The identities of both the letter writers and the letter adopters are kept anonymous for privacy and to "preserve the spirit of Santa."

Prior to COVID-19, potential adopters had to visit their local post office to read through the letters in person.

"2020 has seen its share of challenges affecting individuals and families in so many ways," Kim Frum, a spokeswoman for USPS, told CNN. "COVID-19 resulted in job losses, temporary unemployment, and, sadly, the loss of family and friends. Couple that with devastation from natural disasters, and it's easy to see why USPS Operation Santa program is more important than ever."

To write a letter to Santa, send it in an envelope with a first-class stamp at his address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888