Get Paid $1,000 to Take Virtual Tours from Disney World to The Grand Canyon and Beyond

As we've all learned during the coronavirus crisis, all you need is an internet connection and some curiosity and the globe is at your fingertips—or the eWorld at least. This spring, we've enjoyed no shortage of virtual tours whether it's a virtual hike with park rangers or an online spin around some of our favorite Southern botanical gardens.

Now Austin-based travel points and frequent fliers website Upgraded Points is offering an incentive of $1,000 to one lucky person to kick back, zen out, and tune in for some incredible virtual tour experiences. For the gig, you'll be expected to take 10 virtual tours from the site's list of 101+ Virtual Tours of Popular Tourists Attractions Around the World, review their best features, and then select one from the 10 as your dream destination once it's safe to travel again. The contest winner will get $1,000 that can then be used towards that getaway. Virtual tours featured on Upgraded Points' list runs the gamut from Disney World and Kennedy Space Center to The Grand Canyon and The Metropolitan Museum of Art stateside, to far-flung locales like the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The "job posting" shares that the ideal applicant will have:

An overall love of travel and culture

A passion for art, exploration, and adventure

Strong attention to detail–nothing gets past you!

The ability and availability to take 10 virtual tours within a month

Active social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter

You also must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply. You can apply by submitting your contact information and answering a few questions here. May the best eTraveler win!

