Tropical Storm Beta’s Choppy Seas Cause Partial Collapse of Galveston's 61st Street Fishing Pier

Beta proved not to be underestimated ahead of its impending landfall.

A Gulf Coast landmark took quite a beating from Tropical Storm Beta’s outer bands Sunday.

Rough surf and high tide ahead of the storm’s expected Monday night landfall reportedly caused structural damage to the 61st Street Fishing Pier in Galveston, Texas.

Choppy waters caused the end of the popular fishing pier to collapse into the water. According to KTRK, the owner of the pier and his crew cut sections of the deck and railing around 6 p.m. Sunday, hoping to salvage the remaining sturdy portions.

Mother Nature took care of the rest, carrying the severed section a few miles away where it was found, washed up on shore Monday morning.

A tropical storm warning is currently in effect from Port Aransas, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Though not an official hurricane, Beta is not to be trifled with. Galveston Pro Tem Mayor Dr. Craig Brown told residents to expect about three to five feet of storm surge. Heavy rain is expected in Houston, where many schools and businesses have already closed.

WATCH: Huge Alligator Swims Through Neighborhood in Hurricane Sally Storm Surge

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, areas of the city of La Marque outside the levee system, Dickinson, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Tiki Island, and Bayou Vista, KTRK reports.