It Wouldn't Be Thanksgiving for Trisha Yearwood Without Making Her Grandma’s Cornbread Dressing

When it comes to cooking up a delicious meal, we trust country crooner and cook-er Trisha Yearwood. As a cookbook author and the host of the Food Network's Trisha's Southern Kitchen, it's clear this Georgia native knows how to navigate a kitchen.

And where did she gain such fine culinary skills? Her family. "I learned to cook after I moved to Nashville. I was homesick and missed my mother's cooking, so I tried to make her potato salad. I cried when it tasted like hers. That reminder of home was comforting," the singer and chef told Southern Living in a 2012 interview. "Now the majority of the things I cook are recipes from my mom and grandmother. They have passed away, but the recipes remain a way to stay connected with them."

This time of year, you can bet that Yearwood will be paying tribute to her mom and grandma in the kitchen. In a 2019 chat with Good Morning America, Yearwood revealed some of her Thanskgiving go-tos. “My favorite thing to make on the Thanksgiving table is my grandma’s cornbread dressing. It’s a tradition that’s been passed down from generation to generation. It’s what I grew up on so I can’t imagine not having that on the table," she told the outlet, eliciting more than a grumble from our bellies.

For her husband Garth Brooks, it's all about mashed potatoes and gravy. “Garth loves gravy. So he looks forward to Thanksgiving for the homemade gravy with the turkey," she shared, adding that she also makes mashed potatoes for him since he's a fan, even though she didn't grow up with that on her Thanksgiving table.

WATCH: Garth Brooks’ Youngest Daughter Allie Colleen Scores Top-40 Country Hit