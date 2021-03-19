Trisha Yearwood Debuts Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection at Williams Sonoma, Inspired By Her Late Mom

Attention Trisha Yearwood fans! The country artist, Food Network cooking show host, and cookbook author is teaming up with Williams Sonoma to release a gorgeous line of tablewares.
The Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection of dinner plates, platters, cake stands, and more, was inspired by Yearwood's mom, Gwendolyn, a teacher who took on a side gig as a wedding planner and cake decorator. Over the years, Gwendolyn sketched detailed icing designs for the cakes she made, and the Williams Sonoma team was able to incorporate elements from these drawings into the new serving and dinnerware collection that bears her namesake. All pieces in the new line are embossed glazed stoneware with a hand-painted patina, and the bottom of each piece features a stamp of Gwendolyn's signature.
"I am so very proud of this collaboration with Williams Sonoma. The Gwendolyn collection is the perfect representation of my mom — elegant, classy, and timeless," said Yearwood in a Williams Sonoma press release. "I couldn't be more excited to honor her memory in this way."
"Our customers have been able to experience and embrace everything from Trisha Yearwood's signature cocktail mixes and coffee blends to her favorite Thanksgiving recipes as our successful collaboration has evolved over the years," said Williams Sonoma President, Ryan Ross, in the same media statement. "Trisha's new Gwendolyn tabletop collection showcases our passion for creating authentic products that our customers love." (P.S. If you love this line, be sure to check out Dolly Parton's Williams Sonoma holiday collection inspired by her childhood Christmases.)
Watch Yearwood and her sister Beth Bernard talk more about the moving backstory behind the collection and their mom's enduring legacy below.
We can't wait to get our hands on these gorgeous tablewares. We mean, check out the oh-so-elegant charger, dinner plate, and salad plate pictured below. (And, you know, having friends over to eat when the time is right after the coronavirus pandemic will be a nice plus, too!)
Check out more of our favorites from the collection below, and shop the full line here.
We'd love to hear from you: What's your favorite piece in Yearwood's new Williams Sonoma Line? Do you have a favorite tableware set in your home with a special backstory?
Display your next cake, pie, or quiche on this chic cake stand.
BUY IT: $69.95; williams-sonoma.com
Don't crab cakes look darling on this daintily embossed platter?
BUY IT: $69.95; williams-sonoma.com
Dinner is served! And what a beautiful way to do so, if we do say so ourselves.
BUY IT: $69.95; williams-sonoma.com