Trisha Yearwood Debuts Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection at Williams Sonoma, Inspired By Her Late Mom

The Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection of dinner plates, platters, cake stands, and more, was inspired by Yearwood's mom, Gwendolyn, a teacher who took on a side gig as a wedding planner and cake decorator. Over the years, Gwendolyn sketched detailed icing designs for the cakes she made, and the Williams Sonoma team was able to incorporate elements from these drawings into the new serving and dinnerware collection that bears her namesake. All pieces in the new line are embossed glazed stoneware with a hand-painted patina, and the bottom of each piece features a stamp of Gwendolyn's signature.