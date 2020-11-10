So far, he's on recipe 1,028 with many flops and triumphs in the process.

One Ina Garten Superfan Is Cooking All of Her Recipes And You Can Follow Along

If you thought these knocking off these 13 essential Barefoot Contessa recipes everyone should master from your culinary to-do list was impressive, imagine someone who's whipped up 1,028 Ina Garten recipes and counting. Such is the case for Trent Pheifer, a New York-based Garten superfan who is on a mission to slice and sauté his way through all of her recipes.

As we learned from a recent piece in Eater, Pheifer has been doing so since 2015 when he launched his "Store Bought Is Fine" project, which takes its namesake from one of Garten's signature catchphrases. Over the years, Pheifer has been working tirelessly to cook up every recipe from Garten's book and TV shows "sometimes not as successfully," all the while keeping his followers entertained with plenty of funny Photoshopped pictures of him and Garten.

“Ina will always have a special place in my heart. She taught me how to cook. There’s a lot of recipes that I grew up with that I would like to put my own spin on," Pheifer told Food52 of the experience, which he expects to conclude within the year. "The end of this will be bittersweet. It’s been five years of my life. But I’m excited for the next chapter."

We know this Empire State resident may have different plans for what's on deck, but we'd be pretty thrilled if he settled on making his way through Ina's fellow Food Network star Ree Drummond's recipe archives. Just a thought...

For now, we'll continue to drool over this Applesauce Cake with Bourbon Raisins and consider what quarantine cooking inspiration we can glean from Pheifer's project.