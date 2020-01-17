Attention Train Lovers: Long, Scenic Routes Are Becoming a Major Travel Trend for the New Year
As Southerners, we have a natural predilection for taking the roundabout, scenic route. Winding, country roads and a summer sunset? Sign us up. Give us a week's vacation and an Amtrak ticket from New York City to Emeryville, California, and we'll be happy campers. (Give us a good friend and a pile of books, too, please.)
This year, so-called "slow travel" is rising to the forefront of travel trends with beautiful, lengthy train rides bringing to life the old adage that travel is not about the destination, but the journey. As Brit + Co. reported in a recent roundup of travel trends, it's high time people get aboard the craze: "According to Booking.com, travelers are increasingly looking to take longer routes to take in the scenery, enjoy the experience, and reduce their environmental impact," writes Lesley Chen in the piece, also adding that train travel is among the most economical modes of transportation.
Some of our favorite options for train travel include the Rocky Mountaineer, which has a slew of breathtaking rail journeys around Canada and Amtrak's Coast Starlight between Seattle and Los Angeles, with magnificent scenery of the Cascade Range, Pacific Ocean, forests, valleys, and more.
In the Southern U.S., there are also a variety of picturesque train routes, along with leisure-time train rides. You might have missed this year's Nightcaps with St. Nick, a ride through the Tennessee mountains on a vintage train, but blink and fall foliage train offers will be back for another season of fun.
What's the longest train trip you've ever taken? Do you have any suggestions for people taking their first long train journey? If you've got a case of the winter blues sinking in, remember, you can always clear your head and get chugging along on the train tracks.