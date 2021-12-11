Deadly Tornadoes Tore Across At Least Six States Friday Night: Here's How to Help

Several communities across the South have experienced severe damage and great loss. Our neighbors need our help now.

A rash of tornadoes broke out overnight causing mass devastation across several Southern states. The swath of storms covered at least 6 states and the tornado track spans upwards of 227 miles, 200 of which were in Kentucky, according to the state's governor. The death toll is already at 70 and climbing as of Saturday afternoon.

So many communities will need our help in the weeks to come. Some of the hardest hit areas include Kingston Springs, Tennessee, Mt Juliet, Tennessee, Monette, Arkansas, and Mayfield, Kentucky. The mayor of Mayfield, Kathy O'Nan, told CNN, "It is truly devastating and heartbreaking to look at our community… It looks like matchsticks. But she was also quick to point out that "we will see the very best of people in the months to come," referencing how her community has already begun to help one another. Our hearts and prayers are with all of those impacted from these terrible storms and as always, we too, turn towards the helpers. Southern Living has a list of vetted organizations that have already mobilized to bring assistance to the hardest hit areas. If you are looking for ways to lift up our neighbors in need, see below.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is always one of the first organizations on the ground in natural disasters. They provide shelter, food, and critical relief supplies. But they also provide blood to hospitals for those who need it. As Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear said in his press conference Saturday afternoon, one of the major ways we can help is to give blood. Due to the ongoing pandemic, blood supply is already critically low. For those who are able to donate, this is a way to provide immediate care to others.

Donate to their efforts and find more information about blood drives here.

Mercy Chefs

Our friends Gary and Ann LeBlanc and their army of Mercy Chefs always answer the call to help by feeding body and soul. They were already in Waverly, Tennessee, the site of devastating flooding earlier this year, to provide a holiday meal for that community as they are still in such need when news broke of this latest disaster. After serving a holiday meal from the heart to those in Waverly Saturday afternoon, they will pack up their equipment and head to hard hit Mayfield, Kentucky. They plan to serve their first hot meal on Sunday evening.

Donate to their efforts here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has mobilized teams in Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee to help those impacted by these storms. Their work includes providing food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to survivors and first responders.

Samaritan's Purse

Samaritan's Purse will be deploying to Kentucky and Arkansas. They will be sending Disaster Response Units—tractor trailers loaded with equipment and supplies—along with staff members to locations in both states. They will be assessing additional areas as needed. Along with making monetary donations, you can volunteer to help if you are able.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, check here.

Team Rubicon

This remarkable group of veterans continue to serve their country by answering the call of duty in many natural disasters. They send teams to help communities clear through debris and rebuild after disaster hits. As of Saturday afternoon, they have already deployed teams to Benton and Mayfield, Kentucky.

Donate to their work here.

Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund

In Saturday afternoon's press conference, Governor Andy Beshear said that this was the, "most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky's history." He spoke of the immediate ways to help which include for those in the hardest hit areas to stay off the roads so the first responders can do their work, he asked for those capable to give blood, and he announced that one central fund had been established to help on the ground efforts and the relief that will be needed for a long time to come.

Donate here.