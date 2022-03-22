Tornado Outbreak Rips Through Texas as More Severe Weather Expected Across the South
At least one person is dead, and more than a dozen injured after a night of destructive tornadoes in Texas. Officials have yet to share details on the fatality: a 73-year-old woman who lived in the community of Sherwood Shores.
According to The Washington Post, more than 20 reports of tornadoes were received in at least 12 Texas counties along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in Jacksboro, Elgin, Taylor, Jarrell, Madisonville, and Crockett. The AP reports two additional unconfirmed tornadoes that caused damage in the Lake Texoma area of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma.
As a result of the outbreak, more than 60,000 Texans were without power Tuesday morning, with more severe weather on the way.
In Jacksboro, a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School with some students and teachers inside.
"It brought tears to my eyes," principal Starla Sanders told WFAA-TV. "It's hard to see. I've lived here for 15 years. I love this place."
Storm chasers captured footage of a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab truck flipped over onto its right side, spun 360 degrees, and then upright again as a tornado flung debris across State Highway 95 in Elgin.
"I CANNOT believe they drove away like that," Brian Emfinger wrote alongside the now-viral video on Twitter.
The storm system is set to descend upon Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi today, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and the threat of more tornadoes.
"A regional severe weather outbreak appears likely across the Lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast States today into tonight," the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center wrote on Facebook Tuesday morning. "Tornadoes, some of which should be strong, and potentially widespread damaging winds will be the most impactful hazards."
Please be careful and keep your eyes on your local news today.
This story is developing.