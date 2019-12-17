The Top Baby Names of the 2010s, According to the Social Security Administration

From Noah to Charlotte, see if your favorites made the list.
By Meghan Overdeep Updated June 19, 2022
Advertisement

On This Page

The Social Security Administration (SSA) ranks the 200 most popular baby names for babies assigned either boy or girl. Their comprehensive list comes from an analysis of names given to the more than 35 million babies born during the 2010s.

According to the SSA, the most popular names "were taken from a universe that includes 20,081,085 male births and 19,174,576 female births." Notable appearances include Jayden and Mason for the boys, which broke into the top 20 for the first time, and newcomers Harper, Evelyn, and Addison for the girls.

The Importance of the Right Baby Name

Choosing the appropriate name for your child(ren) is one of the most important—and sometimes one of the more stressful and hotly debated—aspects of preparing to bring a baby into the world. Even first-time parents understand that a child's name will ultimately become an important part of their identity as they grow into adolescence and adulthood. It can be a fun and enjoyable experience to shop around for the perfect name, but the responsibility of naming a baby can also be incredibly scary. After all, your child will be known by that name for the rest of their lives (unless they decide to legally change it later in life). Many people stress about getting it right, about choosing the perfect name. As a result, parents may deliberate for months, trying on and eliminating various names to determine which one best suits their baby. Perusing a list like this one can be incredibly helpful for those who feel stalled.

A Few Suggestions

Choose a name for your baby that complements or rings well with a family name—like the name of a beloved parent or grandparent—and let the family name become your baby's middle name (or one of their middle names!).

You can also combine names typically associated with boys and names typically associated with girls to create something more unique-sounding. You do not have to be beholden to traditional ideas of gender when choosing a name. Opting for a gender-neutral name for your baby is always a viable option, and you will find several on the following list—such as Logan, Aiden, Dylan, Harper, Avery, and Addison. And they all work as choices for both first and middle names.

Once you have narrowed down your list to a handful of names, try researching what each name means. This can help you choose a name that feels representative of what you hope to impart to your child as a parent.

There really is no right or wrong way to do it! So use whatever method works for you. Either way, perusing this list of the top baby names of the 2010s won't hurt.

Names Given to Male Babies

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Jacob
  4. William
  5. Mason
  6. Ethan
  7. Michael
  8. Alexander
  9. James
  10. Elijah
  11. Benjamin 
  12. Daniel
  13. Aiden
  14. Logan
  15. Jayden 
  16. Matthew
  17. Lucas
  18. David
  19. Jackson 
  20. Joseph 
  21. Anthony
  22. Samuel
  23. Joshua
  24. Gabriel
  25. Andrew
  26. John
  27. Christopher
  28. Oliver
  29. Dylan
  30. Carter

Names Given to Female Babies

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia 
  3. Sophia
  4. Isabella
  5. Ava
  6. Mia
  7. Abigail
  8. Emily
  9. Charlotte 
  10. Madison
  11. Elizabeth 
  12. Amelia 
  13. Evelyn
  14. Ella
  15. Chloe
  16. Harper
  17. Avery
  18. Sophia 
  19. Grace
  20. Addison
  21. Victoria 
  22. Lily
  23. Natalie 
  24. Aubrey
  25. Lillian 
  26. Zoey
  27. Hannah
  28. Layla
  29. Brooklyn 
  30. Scarlett 
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com