Toll House Wants to See Your Most Creative Recipe Using Chocolate Chips

Calling all chocolate chip lovers!

Nestlé Toll House, the maker of the original chocolate chip, is challenging bakers and eaters alike to “Remix the Original” in a friendly baking idea contest featuring the original Nestlé Toll House morsels.

The brand is looking for the most original and creative bakes, treats, and snacks via a bracket-style tournament. All are invited to share their most creative recipe concepts using Nestlé Toll House morsels on Instagram.

Image zoom NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®

“We’re looking for original ideas,” Nestlé announced in a news release. “Nothing is off limits—as long as it has Nestlé Toll House morsels.”

The eight most creative (and tasty) submissions will face off in a tournament, and then the people decide who takes the grand prize!

Here’s how to join the mouthwatering competition:

Follow Nestlé Toll House on Instagram

Look for the contest announcement post

Like that post, tag a friend, and share your most creative recipe idea in a single comment that starts with “My contest entry:”

Nestlé Toll House will look at each valid entry and select eight ideas to compete in the “Remix the Original” challenge bracket.

The winning entry will receive a prize box from Nestlé Toll House with a year’s supply of morsels, baking gadgets, and “major bragging rights.” The winning concept will also be developed into a recipe by Nestlé Toll House’s Head Pastry Chef and featured on the Nestlé Toll House website.

The contest kicks off today and will remain open until May 20, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. EST.