It's Always Prom Night with this Prom Movie Supercut
It's prom season, and while most of us no longer have to spend hours at the mall looking for the perfect prom dress, we can still look back fondly at the pomp and circumstance of prom night and those elaborate promposals (why didn't we think of this pizza idea?)
For anyone feeling nostalgic for those nights of wearing your grandmother's pearls to awkwardly dance with a high school beau, the folks over at Today put together a supercut of some of pop culture's finest proms from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s. Pin on a corsage and take a look back at some of the epic dance-offs, embarrassing break-ups, and heartwarming romances featured in films through the years.
Watch Lindsey Lohan renounce her crown in Mean Girls, see the Pink Ladies hit the dance floor in Grease, and cheer when the kids in Footloose finally get to cut loose and dance. Teen Wolf will have you considering whether you should have invited a werewolf to prom and look back at one of the most memorable prom nights ever (aside from your own) in John Hughes's classic Pretty in Pink. Remember that dress?
If your prom wasn't everything you wanted it to be, the supercut also includes moments of prom night calamities. There's a clip from the Christmas classic It's A Wonderful Life, where disaster struck in the form of a gymnasium that doubled as a swimming pool, a public humiliation in American Pie, and, for that horror story twist, there's a scene from Carrie, too.
The video was originally made in 2015, but, like the best prom gowns, it's a classic that never goes out of style.