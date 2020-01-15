Tim Tebow and Fiancée Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Reveal Their Wedding Registry on The Knot
While they've managed to keep their exact wedding date and location tightly under wraps, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters have been more than open with the planning process.
From asking for hashtag help to offering a sneak peek at their first dance moves, fans of the professional athlete and his South African beauty queen have been in on the action from day one. Now, with their wedding set to unfold at any moment, Tebow and Nel-Peters have revealed their wedding gift registry on The Knot Registry.
The soon-to-be newlyweds—who enjoy hosting, cooking, and working out together—chose to start their life together with a variety of entertaining essentials like an open-fire grill, fine china, and décor that brings warmth to their sleek new home.
"Creating our wedding registry has definitely been one of the highlights for us in planning our wedding," Nel-Peters said in a news release. "We love entertaining and are so excited to make our house a home. Tim grew up in a large family, and though my family is smaller, our door in South Africa was always open to family, friends, friends of friends—you name it."
Their registry must-haves reveal an emphasis on hosting friends and family, with nods to Nel-Peters' South African roots. "One of my all-time favorite dishes my dad makes is oxtail with vegetables," she revealed. "Tim got to try it for the first time last Christmas and was instantly sold, which is why we've registered for things like a charcoal grill, cutting boards, and upgraded kitchen tools."
Along with products from registry retailers, Tebow and Nel-Peters also included options from The Knot Cash Funds, which allows guests to contribute to their tropical honeymoon.
But their registry wouldn't be complete without a charitable component. The couple met at the Tim Tebow Foundation's annual "Night to Shine" in 2018 and share a love for serving special needs children. Through their registry on The Knot, guests can directly contribute to this organization; its mission is to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their time of need.
We don't know about you, but we can't wait to watch this sweet couple grow old together!