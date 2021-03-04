This Video of Tim McGraw and His Brothers Belting Out the Eagles Sparks Joy

Don't get into a car with Tim McGraw unless you're ready to listen to the Eagles.

The road trip-loving country star, who has a habit of turning car rides into singalongs, recently took a road trip to Napa with his two half-brothers, Mark and Matthew McGraw.

Tim shared a clip from the ride that shows the three of them belting out the Eagles classic "Hotel California." The siblings also happen to be wearing matching Adidas track suits courtesy of the Grammy-winner's wife, fellow country singer Faith Hill.

In December 2020, Tim spoke to Forbes about being a longtime fan of the Eagles.

"Anytime I'm by myself and I want to listen to music the first thing I do is put on Eagles Greatest Hits and they've influenced my music in a lot of different ways. Sure, there have been plenty of other influences—I'm a huge Merle Haggard fan, a huge George Strait fan, a huge Phil Collins fan," he shared.

"All those things have made impacts on me, but let's not forget there's a lot of country music in the Eagles," Tim continued. "I think when you take into consideration the lyrics, the melodies, the harmonies, the musicianship, it's some of the best music ever made in my opinion."