Tim McGraw Defaults to Harrison Ford When It Comes to the Best Marriage Advice

Want to have a long and successful marriage in the spotlight? Whatever they're doing, it appears that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw sure are onto something, having been married for more than 24 years.

It seems that McGraw has a serious hat tip to A-lister Harrison Ford, as he recently revealed in an interview with his record label, Big Machine Label Group.

Billboard 2017 Touring Conference - Legends Of Live: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Image zoom Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"I think the best advice I heard for a long marriage is [from] Harrison Ford. They were talking about being married to Calista Flockhart for so long," McGraw shared. "And he said, 'Well, I've learned to say the least amount of words that you can possibly say to keep yourself out of trouble.' So I'd probably go along with that advice." Listen to the audio clip below.

Indeed, sometimes keeping your mouth shut is the best strategy. And if Indiana Jones says so, we'll most definitely be heeding that advice.

McGraw and Hill will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary next October, but McGraw already pulled out all the stops in penning a sweet missive to Hill on social media for their 24th wedding anniversary, this past October. "24 yrs.......These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments....We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together," he wrote. "U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be....."

Really yanking our heartstrings, he continued:

"The future will surely hold more of all of these things

It only matters if I'm with you

It only works if I'm with you

My oxygen only exists if you're by my side

Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."