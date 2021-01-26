Tim McGraw on His Deep Admiration for Larry King

"Wish we had more shows like his to get to know folks on a different level. He was one of kind," wrote McGraw.

The world lost one of the best television and radio hosts of all time when Larry King died this past Saturday, January 23.

As many celebrities come forward to share what King meant to them, we were particularly moved by country singer Tim McGraw's tribute to the late, great interviewer.

"I've had several opportunities throughout my career to sit and talk with Mr King. Some of my favorite discussions and interviews. Always welcoming, knowledgeable and generous with his interest in the discussion…" McGraw wrote on social media, alongside a clip of McGraw sitting down with the CNN legend for an interview at The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas. In the clip from their conversation, McGraw shares the first time he remembers singing, his athletic skills, and those of his father, baseball star Tug McGraw.

"Wish we had more shows like his to get to know folks on a different level. He was one of kind," he concludes in his heartfelt message. Watch their interview excerpt below.

With over 88,678 views and counting, it's clear the video is getting a lot of love from McGraw and King fans alike. Countless comments poured in with people expressing their sadness over King's death. "I really liked watching and listening to Larry King's interviews. He will be missed. May to rest in peace,with all the angels. Mr. Larry King, thank you," wrote one commenter. "We lost a great man. But what a wonderful life he led, doing what he loved. God's Speed Larry," wrote another.

From Frank Sinatra to The Beatles, Elizabeth Taylor to Marlon Brando, King interviewed so many icons — by King's own guesses he conducted some 40,000 interviews total during his six-decade long career — and we learned something new every time we tuned into his shows. It's time to take a walk down memory lane on YouTube.