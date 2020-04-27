Tim McGraw Wants Your Mama in His New Mother’s Day Video

Tim McGraw needs your help… and your mama’s too.

The country crooner is seeking clips of moms for an extra-special Mother’s Day tribute.

McGraw revealed the new crowdsourced music video via a vintage photo of his own mama, 71-year-old Betty Trimble, on Instagram and his website.

“Moms are amazing! They love us, support us, and make us proud,” the father-of-three wrote.

“To show the world just how special moms really are, we’re making a video celebrating moms, and we need your help to be a part of it! All you have to do is send us videos of you and your mom, and we might use it in our video!”

The clips can be old family videos, new videos, video calls, or—if your mom is deceased—a video of you remembering your mom in a special way. Details and video suggestions can be found here.

Submissions are due by May 1. Good luck, y’all!