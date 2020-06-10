Tim McGraw Calls Mama Amid Quarantine to Get Grandma's Hot Milk Cake Recipe

"There’s been a lot of sort of nostalgia that’s come along ... cooking things that we grew up eating when we were kids, and telling our kids stories."

Cake for an afternoon pick-me-up. Cake for dessert. Cake for dinner? Given these times, we think we'd allow it. During quarantine life amid the coronavirus outbreak, we will take this baked confection just about any opportunity we can get it, in any form.

And hot milk cake—with its delectable vanilla flavor and airy texture—is one such dessert that always hits the spot, preferably with a few heaping handfuls of fresh strawberries on top. Even country star Tim McGraw can attest to the spell hot milk cake places on all who find themselves with a forkful in their mouths. As country music website Nash Country Daily reported, the singer recently acted in accordance with his new single, "I Called Mama," and rang up his his mother, Betty Trimble, for a very pressing reason...he needed grandma's hot milk cake recipe.

"For us, during all this stuff that’s going on and being at home together and hanging out, there’s been a lot of sort of nostalgia that’s come along with that—looking back through old photos, and going back and watching movies that we haven’t seen in a long time, and cooking things that we grew up eating when we were kids, and telling our kids stories about,” McGraw said during a media event last month, per the country music news outlet. “Like, for instance, I called my mom because I wanted to...make a hot milk cake like my grandmother used to make, so she actually talked my youngest daughter through it, and my youngest daughter made my grandmother’s hot milk cake and my grandmother’s been gone for a while," he continued, sharing this sweet behind-the-scenes look at the happenings in the McGraw-Hill family kitchen.

Ever the optimist, McGraw added, "so, you know, there’s a lot of terrible things going on and it’s been hard for a lot of people and a lot of people have lost loved ones, but hopefully the silver lining in all of this is we’ve learned how to connect with each other a little bit differently and a little better and maybe that’ll extend to a more personal connection to everybody.”

WATCH: Tim McGraw's Daughter Maggie Is Doing Incredible Work for Feed the Front Line in Nashville