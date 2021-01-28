Tim Allen and Richard Karn to Host New Competition Series, Assembly Required

If you can't get enough of Home Town: Ben's Workshop with Ben Napier streaming on discovery+ and Clint Harp of Fixer Upper fame kept you on the edge of your seat (erm, carpenter's bench), then do we have news for you: Tim Allen and Richard Karn are coming together to host a new reality competition series, Assembly Required, on The HISTORY Channel. The former Home Improvement co-stars will have you laughing and learning all along the way, and will also be joined by YouTube woodworking guru April Wilkerson, as the series' resident expert. Assembly Required debuts on Tuesday, February 23 at 10 p.m. and has the beloved duo showcasing talented makers competing from their home shops to create wonders ranging from a DIY jacuzzi and a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower to an all-in-one riding comfort mower and BBQ bicycle, per the official press release. (We're not sure what that BBQ bike is either, but suffice to say, we're intrigued.)

"They say a longtime friend is someone who responds with, 'This is by far your worst idea ever'…Fortunately, this was a great idea working with Richard," said Allen in the media statement. "I loved those days doing 'Tool Time.' We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by 'doing' it with creativity and amazing building skills. Plus it gives me more time to make fun of his fake beard."

"Tim has always been jealous of my facial hair…mainly because when he grows his it looks a bit off…but I will say this has been one of his best ideas ever," Karn retorted. "Working alongside him has been the bright spot of this difficult year. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, but if nothing else this show has brought out the differences in our own personal design preferences and when you add in the creativity of our contestants, well let's just say, it brings me great joy to be a part of this!"

Watch a sneak peek of the show below.

WATCH: Lily Tomlin on Dolly Parton Potentially Joining the Seventh Season of Grace and Frankie