Thomas Rhett's Latest #1 Single Has a "Pretty Funny" Shout-out to His Dad Rhett Akins

It's been a big week for country star Thomas Rhett, whose latest single, "What's Your Country Song" became his 17th number one single on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. And little did we know, but the tune has a special link to his dad, singer and songwriter Rhett Akins.

"As we started to craft this song, we had the chorus first, and then we were trying to figure out where to take the verses. And we kinda thought, what if we could tell a story in the verses through using some of our favorite song titles, whether it's from the 80s or from the 90s or now," Thomas Rhett said in a statement from his record label Big Machine Label Group, per KFROG 95.1.

"I remember the first line that I spit out was, 'Are you heart broke because you know that ain't your truck in her drive,' literally as a joke, just cause Dad was sittin' there," Thomas Rhett continued, referencing his dad's single "That Ain't My Truck" off his 1995 album A Thousand Memories. "And as we started to write the song, it felt like it just fit."

"It was pretty funny, but I'm glad Dad got a shout-out in that song," he added, of the line making its way into the final cut of "What's Your Country Song." In total, the creative tune alludes to more than a dozen country hits.

In another press release from his record label, Thomas Rhett elaborated on his gratitude for this especially meaningful song achieving number-one status. "I can hardly wrap my mind around seventeen…what an unreal way to kick off this new chapter of music," he said. "I'm so grateful to the fans and radio for reacting to this one right away after I played a little of it on Instagram basically a year ago—it's crazy to see it all come full circle. I cannot wait to share the rest with y'all!"

Watch Thomas Rhett's message to his fans on "What's Your Country Song" hitting number one on Instagram below, including another thank you for his dad, Rhett Akins.

