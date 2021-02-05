Thomas Rhett's New Song "Your Momma's Front Door" Will Make You Shed a Bucket of Nostalgic Tears

"I went over and dropped Lennon off at Lauren's mom house. I've been over to that house a million times. I mean, from the time I was probably 13 until now I'm 30," said Rhett of the moving ballad.

"Insane" hair and all, Thomas Rhett is ready to share some of his new music with the world. In a video posted to Instagram earlier this week, Rhett posted one of his most promising tunes as of a late, a solo acoustic version of a song titled "Your Momma's Front Door."

The inspiration for this heartfelt song came to Rhett when he dropped his nearly one-year-old daughter, Lennon Love, at his mother-in-law's house, a place he was all too familiar with from his own childhood. "I went over and dropped Lennon off at Lauren's mom house. I've been over to that house a million times. I mean, from the time I was probably 13 until now I'm 30," he explained before launching into the song. "And it just hit me different, dropping Lennon off and walking through that door. There are just so many versions of me that have walked through that front door and it kind of turned into a song."

The whole song really just gets us feeling quite emotional, but we especially love the catchy chorus in which Rhett croons: "Today, it just hit me that I got some history with every square inch of that faded brick porch. It's crazy to think how much my life has changed now, and it just keeps changing a little bit more every time I show up at your momma's front door." Watch below and be prepared to get extra excited for the new tunes Rhett promises are on the way.

We don't know about you, but we're definitely hoping this beautiful new song gets a studio cut. Is it not one of the sweetest new country songs you've heard recently?

