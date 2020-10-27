Thomas Rhett Shares the Most Relatable Dad Moment with Daughter Ada James

Stars, they're just like us. But really, though, they totally are.

Parents know all too well the struggle of mealtime with kids, and Thomas Rhett is here to show you that he and his wife Lauren Akins are standing right along there with you in solidarity. "Before you have 3 cupcakes you have to eat 3 bites of pizza," he captioned a recent Instagram post, alongside a photo of the country star attempting to feed his three-year-old daughter Ada James a slice with the beautiful backdrop of the beach at sunset.

Clearly, many parents who have tried to convince their youngsters to eat lunch or dinner before they head to the sweets portion of programming could identify with Rhett's sentiment. Responding to the humorous caption, many followers chimed in with chuckles, and some words of support. "That’s my rule too for myself," joked one commenter, while another said "a tale as old as time!" Yet another fan joked "vacation at its finest," with one follower summing it up with "says every parent." With 253,248 likes and counting, it's clear a whole lot of adults out there can sympathize with what Rhett's up against with his little ones.



The couple share three daughters together, their four year-old daughter Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda, three-year-old Ada James, and eight-month-old Lennon Love. In addition to living in a world with a lot of cupcakes, we're pretty sure Rhett's household is also filled with plenty of Disney princesses. As Rhett told CMT Radio with Cody Alan in July, "I've seen Frozen 2, not exaggerating, probably 350 times since February."

WATCH: Here's How Lauren Akins & Thomas Rhett Picked Out Baby Names