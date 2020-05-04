Take a Virtual Tour of Thomas Jefferson's Monticello

During quarantine amid the coronavirus crisis, we've had a chance to take a virtual spin around many a historical site that we may otherwise not have seen in person. From a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Hollywood to Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, we've logged many a mile on our virtual road map touring incredible historic homes.

Now, we're adding one more to that list: Former President Thomas Jefferson's Monticello home in Charlottesville, Virginia. As we heard through House Beautiful, the famous property, which dates back to 1772, is now offering a chance for visitors to experience the stately home and gardens from afar.

Currently, the team at Monticello is offering several ways for you to get your fix through your computer, tablet, or phone screen. First, you can take an unguided 360° tour of Jefferson's estate here. Then, via Google Arts & Culture, take a virtual tour of the grounds. Additionally, for students K-12, Monticello has partnered with Microsoft Skype in the Classroom and the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration to create free virtual field trips. Educators can learn more here. And for those looking for a premium experience, you can purchase tickets for $10, during which a live tour guide will usher you through the first floor of Monticello in an hour-long virtual tour.

The Monticello staff is also offering weekly livestreams on their YouTube and Facebook pages with diverse educational content, ranging from history lessons to kids' classes. Check out a recent livestream with Monticello's Curator of Plants, Peggy Cornett below and check out the full schedule here.

Share with us, dear readers: What has your favorite virtual tour experience been during your time spent in quarantine? We'd love to keep these ideas in mind to feature for upcoming stories. 'Til then, catch us in eMonticello-ville.