Make the Tantalizing Brisket Recipe Midge Maisel Makes on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

As most us continue to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, there's one place in our abodes that gives us much comfort: Our kitchen.

For many, cooking has always been an escape. Now, more than ever, for seasoned home cooks and newcomers alike, cooking gives us an outlet to disconnect from the steady rumble of jarring and heartbreaking news and a time to be fully presents with the sights, sounds, and smells of one of life's purest pleasures.

In recent weeks, we've turned to many celebrity chefs from Joanna Gaines to Ina Garten, for the comfort food recipes we so crave. We've even treated ourselves to cooking lessons on Zoom from New Orleans Hospitality and Culinary Institute (NOCHI), and one too many chocolate chip cookies.

Now, we're grateful for the recipe for one of the greatest comfort foods of all time—brisket—courtesy of (fictional) Jewish mother extraordinaire, Midge Maisel from the hit Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Shared on social media from the show's official account earlier this week, the savory-sweet brisket is slowly cooked to perfection with several common pantry staples like cranberry sauce, apple cider vinegar, and beer. Check out the full recipe below.

If you're looking for more brisket ideas to nourish your body and soul during this trying time, grab your April issue of Southern Living, (or check here) for the recipe pictured below. It's hard not to salivate at that picture, huh? We cold sure go for some roasted carrots to accompany our brisket now, too.

On that note, we've got to put on our favorite apron and get to work, friends. For now, it's another Shabbat dinner breaking challah over Zoom with loves ones. For the beautiful Friday eve when we're all reunited, it's definitely Midge's brisket.