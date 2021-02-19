The Knot Is Gifting $75,000 of Dream Proposals to 21 Essential Worker Couples on the Frontlines of COVID-19

The Knot is one of the most trusted resources when it comes to wedding planning. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they quickly had to pivot to provide couples with intel and insights on how to cancel, reschedule, virtual-ize, or otherwise modify their weddings. Through this trying chapter for the company—and the events industry at large—The Knot has been inspired and amazed by dedicated frontline workers who have shared their love stories and big days in the face of a global health crisis unlike anything we've faced in recent times. From a nurse and first responder tying the knot in their backyard to Duke University Hospital medical residents wedding in a hospital ceremony, we've loved seeing frontline workers' sweet love stories as a beacon of brightness in the past year.

Now, The Knot is about to help write some more sweet stories for several deserving essential workers with their new #LoveIsEssential Campaign: This year, the wedding planning giant will be coordinating and gifting $75,000 in dream proposals for 21 essential worker couples. Per a company press release, The #LoveisEssential Campaign will consist of customized marriage proposals for 21 couples who are both essential workers (according to the CDC). To find these couples, The Knot is asking for friends or the couples themselves to submit their love story and why they deserve a dream proposal to loveisessential@theknot.com. Once the winners are determined, The Knot and its network of vendors will work with the proposers to make their "will you marry me?" dreams come true.

Image zoom Credit: Marcela Plosker Photography

"We know the past year has been difficult for everyone, especially for those who have continued to selflessly serve their communities and help individuals around the nation while working on the front lines throughout this pandemic—For that, we are incredibly grateful...We wanted to give back and thank the entire essential worker community, so we thought how better to do that than by doing what we do best—helping couples as they take the next step toward marriage!" said The Knot's executive editor Lauren Kay, in a media statement. "We'll be leaning on the wedding pro community to create each of these moments, as they too have experienced a very difficult year both personally and professionally due to COVID-19. From planners and florists to photographers and videographers, we'll be working with wedding vendors across the nation to help celebrate these 21 deserving couples."

To kick things off for #LoveIsEssential on an epic note, two Texas doctors got engaged on Good Morning America on Valentine's Day. Watch their proposal below and prepare to get a bit misty-eyed.