If you find yourself feeling like us during these dog days of summer, sitting on the couch with the AC turned up full throttle, then streaming Netflix's The Crown probably sounds like an excellent idea. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for the much anticipated fourth season of the hit series. Until then, you'll find us re-watching our favorite episodes of seasons past ("Aberfan" in season three or "Wolferton Splash," the premiere episode of season one, anyone?) and keeping our eyes peeled for news of upcoming seasons.

Well, we're pleased to report that all that Internet sleuthing has paid off, and we've got some news to share regarding the fifth and sixth season of the show: Elizabeth Debicki has been cast to play Princess Diana in the last two seasons of the series, seasons five and six.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour [sic] to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," Debicki said in a statement shared on social media.

The 29-year-old is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Jordan Baker in the 2013 film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, for which she won an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award for her supporting role. She also starred alongside Mick Jagger and others in the 2019 thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy, based on the eponymous book by Charles Willeford.

As of yet, no official air date has been announced for season four of The Crown, though many speculate it will debut in the fall of this year. We guess we'll be reading Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret and checking out all the royals-inspired shows and documentaries that we can in the time being.

